Thane Crime: Two arrested with leopard skin worth Rs 18 lakh

Representational Image

Mumbai police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly possessing hide of a leopard, worth Rs 18 lakh. The duo, identified as Rajesh Arora (44) and Moses alias Moza Kapren Agimani (30), were held from near ESIC Hospital in Wagale Estate area last week, a senior crime branch officer said.

While Arora is a resident of suburban Mulund Agimani hails from Dharwar in Karnataka. Police found the leopard skin kept in a gunny bag carried by the duo, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of Wildlife Act, 1972. Police are investigating the source from whom the duo received the big cat skin and its potential buyer, he added.

