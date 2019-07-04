Thane Crime: Villagers torch tempo suspecting cattle smuggling

crime

The villagers took down half a dozen animals and set the empty tempo on fire

Representational Image

Thane: A tempo was set on fire by an irate mob of villagers suspecting that it was smuggling cattle in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Police said that the alleged incident occurred at Dahigaon near Shahapur.

According to reports, a tempo carrying cattle was stopped by an angry mob of Villagers on suspicion that the animals were being smuggled and taken to a slaughterhouse near Baghecha Pada about 9 pm Tuesday night.

The villagers took down half a dozen animals and set the empty tempo on fire. After which, the mob hand over the driver to Khardi police.

Senior Inspector Ghansham Aadhav of Shahapur police station said police registered separate cases -- one for alleged illegal transportation of cattle and another against the villagers for torching the tempo under relevant IPC sections. Nobody has been arrested yet, inspector Aadhav said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates