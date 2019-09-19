Thane Municipal Transport launches 50 buses exclusively for women

Women commuters in Thane had reason to celebrate on Wednesday, as the municipal corporation (TMC) started a bus service exclusively for them. The long-awaited Tejaswini bus was inaugurated by the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT).

The proposal for these buses was made in 2016-17. After missing multiple deadlines, the civic body approved it to purchase these buses for Thane city last month. They are equipped with many items needed for women such as a panic alarm.

The first of 50 of these buses began service on Wednesday. The rest will be in service in a week. The conductors on these buses will be women while only drivers will be men.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport had launched such buses early this year.

Equipped for women

"These buses will ply on all the routes of TMT. There are total 97 routes and these buses are exclusively for women from 6 am to 12 pm and 6 pm to 12 am. Male passengers will be allowed to travel during non-peak hours. These buses will have CCTV cameras, panic alarms and GPS tracking system," said Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner and PRO, TMC.

Women expressed their happiness at the launch of the buses. Nilam Jadhav, a resident of Ghodbunder, said, "I travel between Thane and Dadar. I have to stand for hours in the train due to the rush during peak hours. Then at the bus stop again I face the rush. In the bus too, I have to stand and sometimes this is awkward if it is crowded. With the Tejaswini bus I expect less rush and the chance to get a seat. Also, if it is crowded, I can stand freely."

Safer option

Another commuter, Shreya Baldi said, "I travel late around 11 pm. I have had bad experiences with rickshaw drivers in Thane. Many rickshaws do not have GPS or an alarm. As there won't be men in this bus, my parents will also not worry. I will also be assured as in case of an untoward incident, I can press the alarm switch."

