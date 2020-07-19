Thane: Recovered COVID-19 patient told to quarantine due to report mix-up

A health worker uses a thermal screening device on a boy before collecting a swab sample for COVID-19 test in Mumbai. (Pic/PTI)

A 35-year-old man, who had recovered from Coronavirus two-months ago, was on Friday asked to shift to quarantine centre by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as their records showed him COVID-19 positive.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the person received several calls from the TMC, who later reached his house, despite him claiming that he is negative. The civic body also sanitised the entire building where he stays considering him to be COVID-19 positive. Later, TMC admitted that there was a mix-up in the test report.

The man had tested COVID-19 positive two months ago and was treated at Thane civil hospital. He returned home on May 23.

"On Friday, I got a call from TMC telling me that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I thought someone is playing a prank on me. Later, I also received a call from police saying the same thing. This scared me and I kept my previous reports ready to show the authorities. The corporation also sanitised my building and the residents assumed I have tested positive again," the man was quoted as saying by the website.

According to the report, the civic officials claimed that the mix-up could be because of similar names.

In Thane, the number of cases increased 16,248 from 9,922 and deaths rose to 621 from 339 between July 1 to 16.

