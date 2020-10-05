Thane: Truck overturns on flyover, scrap falls on car below; one dies

A man travelling in a car was crushed to death and its driver was severely injured when some heavy bales of scrap cardboard fell off a truck after it overturned on a flyover in Thane.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday at Waghbil Naka on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

A truck moving on the Waghbil flyover hit the bridge divider and overturned. Some heavy scrap cardboard bales loaded on it fell on a car passing below the flyover and crushed its roof, Thane's disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

One of the men travelling in the car died on the spot, while the 38-year- old driver suffered grievous injuries.

According to preliminary information from Thane police, the truck was overloaded with cartons and lost balance.

A case was registered against the truck driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, an official from Kasarwadavli police station said. No arrest has been made so far.

(With inputs from agency)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news