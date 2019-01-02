Thane ZP planning to give gift hampers to rural midwives

national

Complications often develop during childbirth cases at rural households and their number can be reduced by engaging effectively with midwives

Thane: Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra is considering to give gift hampers to 'daais' or

midwives to motivate them to refer home delivery cases to health centres and hospitals, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Thane ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vivek Bhimanwar said complications often develop during childbirth cases at rural households, and that their number can be reduced by engaging effectively with midwives. Presently, daais are paid in cash or kind by villagers for conducting deliveries at homes.

"We are planning to give incentives in the form of gift hampers to daais for referring such cases to government facilities," Bhimanwar said, adding that Thane might become first such district in Maharashtra if the plan materialises.

Citing a case, the CEO underlined the need to discourage the practice of home deliveries. He claimed a considerable reduction in number of deaths caused by water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the rural region of the district. "The number of Malaria positive cases has dropped to75 in 2018 compared to 1129 in 2014," he said, adding that the number of Dengue cases also fell to 36 during the period.

"No malaria or dengue deaths are reported in the district in 2018," he said, adding that there was also not a single outbreak of Cholera, Jaundice, Gastro, Diarrhoea, or dysentery in the rural areas of the district.

