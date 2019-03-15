Thaneites demand Metro 4 to be Underground

national

Citizen Survey conducted by MUSE along with Thane Naagrik Pratishthan on Metro 4 finds 79% citizens wish to have an underground metro

It seems that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority which is constructing several metro corridors in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region as after the residents of western suburbs in Mumbai who have been demanding underground metro line 2 B between D N Nagar to Mandale , the Thaneites want the metro line four between Wadala- Thane - Kasarvadevli to go underground as the construction is leading to traffic chaos , increased pollution and locals have also been alleging that there ambiguity in the public hearing.

The residents of Thane have been alleging that the authorities are not taking public's view under consideration and so citizens have come together to demand the metro to go underground. In order to study the awareness of Metro 4 among the citizens, Thane's youth group, Muse, conducted a comprehensive survey covering more than 1000 people.

According to a press release issued to the media , the e findings clearly indicate that Thaneites are not too happy with the current structure and plan. "An enquiry on given the fact that metro was both possible and feasible underground, 91% of citizens were aware of the project's existence, 79% of the citizens preferred an underground metro and 34.1% were not aware of the proposed metro stations." states the release.

The release also states that many of the residents have expressed their anguish over lesser transparency in the public hearing . " 68.4% of the respondents mentioned that they were completely unaware of any hearing conducted by MMRDA and if given a chance 82.4% of citizens would want to formally put forth their suggestions observations and objections. The survey also looked at citizens' take on the tree cutting and transplantation to be caused by Metro 4. More than 88% of the respondents mentioned they do not approve of cutting of few thousand trees in absence of a strong mitigation plan. " states the release.

Touching upon the traffic aspect caused by the Metro construction, 68% of them are not ready to accept the traffic congestion. They demand better planning and traffic management during peak hours. , the survey states.

Contrary to the claims made by the Government and MMRDA, 52% of the citizens feel elevated metro cannot bring down traffic in the future. They strongly believe, considering that roads will remain inelastic, the elevated metro will consume further motorable road, adding to the chaos.

"Citizens accept they need to know more about an infrastructural and transport project. When asked about the cost of Metro 4, 85% of them agree they are not aware of the cost. About 58.2% of the citizens feel an inexpensive city bus service with dedicated bus lanes can be a better option when compared with a capital intense project like metro." the release further stated.

MUSE along with Thane Naagrik Pratishthan had also put forth the drawbacks of an elevated metro in Thane to Yuva Sena Chief Aditya Thackeray during his recent visit to Thane for a youth interaction. In addition the Muse group has also sent a letter to him justifying the demand for an underground metro.

