Thanks maa: Anushka Manchanda's musical ode to moms

That Mother's Day has arrived amid the lockdown this year is only as inopportune as it is befitting. After all, few could have had a better first-hand account of the panache with which she maintains the physical and emotional well-being of the entire family, even when isolated with them for months, within the confines of four walls. Among the many artistes to pay tribute to mothers is Anushka Manchanda, who has released a single, Thanks maa, that streams on Resso.

"When the pandemic struck, a lot of us began to reflect on how vulnerable we feel. We look to our family and loved ones for support and the single most important person we tend to depend on are our mother. Whether they are away, or at home with us, they give us so much support and comfort. In times like this, it's even more important to let them know how grateful we are for them." Manchanda says that composer Charan Singh Pathania has captured the essence of what she wanted to say. "I wanted the song to be joyful while capturing the emotional bond we share with our mothers," says the singer.

