Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu shines in a powerful, gripping story

The first look poster of Anubhav Sinha's Thappad yesterday had taken the internet by a storm where Taapsee's agitated mien truly gave away a strong message, "Thappad: Bas itni si baat?". The makers of the film have released the trailer today and it is definitely the most hard-hitting and thought-provoking film of the year.

Touted to be a film which is this year's Pink, Thappad is all set to continue the league of highlighting gut-wrenching subjects. Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 is one critically acclaimed film and was inspired by real-life events. The film will be releasing on the 28th of February and is creating all the roar already.

The movie, Thappad has a talented ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor and is already looking promising with the trailer of the film out now.

Here it is, have a look right here:

After achieving critical and box Office success with Article15, Anubhav Sinha is back with another film, Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on February 28, 2020.

