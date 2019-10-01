The 10th Jagran Film Festival concludes in Mumbai on a high note

The closing day of the 10th Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai witnessed conversations between Shahid Kapoor and Atika Farooqui and Gurinder Chadha with Rajeev Masand. Interactive Q&A session between Soumi Saha and Snehashish, director of DHUUSAR was facilitated after the screening of the movie.

During the first In-conversation session, Shahid Kapoor spoke on what he believes he owes his audience as an actor – an honest performance and portrayal of characters. Elaborating on his process of selecting scripts Shahid explained the different approaches he has experimented with over the years while finally deciding that relying on his gut instincts was the best means to select his next project.

In the second session with Rajeev Masand, internationally renowned filmmaker Gurinder Chadha discussed everything from the early days of her career to her most recent endeavor – Blinded by the Light. She shared her experience as a diaspora storyteller and continued on to more practical aspects of independent filmmaking like securing distributors and casting.

India Premiere of Blindspotting, directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, was screened as the Closing Film at last day of 10th Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai. The Festival showcased several India premieres, feature films, short movies/documentaries.

8 India premiere movies: Han Dan Day (Taiwanese film contributed by TECC), Forbidden Tikka Masala, Do We Belong, Blindspotting, Hasina, Dark Light, Satash, Windows of the World

Feature films: Letters, Kanika, Ekram, The Journey, In Search of Ram

Arabic Short Film: In your Hands

Tibetan Movie: Team Tibet

TVF Documentary: The Royal Palate (OTT Special)

Rajnigandha Achievers and Country Focus: I TITA, A Life of Tango

On the last day, Mr. Basant Rathore Senior VP - Strategy, Business Development & Brand, said "I am happy with the festival’s global participation and packed auditoriums. International movies were premiered at the 10th Jagran Film Festival Mumbai. I would also like to thank Aparna Sen, Anees Bazmee, Rahul Dholakia, Nitesh Tiwari, Sajid Nadiawala, Kartik Aryan, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Shahid Kapoor, Gurinder Chadha, Rajeev Masand, and Udita Jhunjhunwala, and all other attendees who made this Mumbai chapter a grand success."

The Jagran Film Festival kick-started in Delhi on 18th July and traveled through Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore, and Bhopal. The festival concluded in Mumbai on September 29th.

