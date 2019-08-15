The art of travel

things-to-do

An ongoing exhibition of paintings by a city-based artist documents her journeys

This work, a part of the exhibition, is inpired by Parekh's visit to Myanmar

As a child growing up in a Mumbai-based family that would often travel to Paris for business, Binna Parekh's exposure to art began rather early. She had her first solo exhibition when she was nine, and vividly remembers visiting the Louvre at the age of 12. It was during one such museum and art gallery hop that she found her childhood hero — Claude Monet. Her love for the legendary French Impressionist painter's works came full circle more recently when she visited his residence and gardens in Giverny, France.

"It was like a pilgrimage. The garden, which Monet tended to and drew inspiration from, is a riot of colours," says Parekh, an avid traveller, who is showcasing her works at her ongoing solo exhibition, My Travelogue on Canvas. From a poinsettia-laden path leading to a pagoda in Mandalay, Myanmar to the dense greenery of a rainforest in Coorg, the show documents her travels to Cambodia, Kenya, Iceland and Greece, among other countries.



Binna Parikh

When asked what her advice to budding artists keen on chronicling their travels would be, Parekh says that she always packs in a sketchbook and watercolours. She adds, "Some amount of rough sketching should always be done on site, and photographing the moment helps revive memories. But what's more important than drawing is observation. No camera can capture what the eye can."

Till August 19, 11 am to 7 pm

At The Art Gallery, Nehru Centre, Worli.

Call 40040045

