The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco blames Ryan Sweetings for failed marriage

Kaley Cuoco says her former husband and tennis player Ryan Sweetings became completely different after their marriage. She also blamed him for the divorce, saying that it was all his doing. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Cuoco, 32, said: "I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn't my fault, that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive."

Cuoco and Sweetings were engaged in September 2013 after three months of dating. They tied the knot on December 31 in California. However, the actress filed for divorce in September 2015 citing irreconcilable differences. Following the split, The Big Bang Theory star began dating businessman Karl Cook in late 2016. They were then engaged on her 32nd birthday in November last year.

