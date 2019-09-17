The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for this 'unreal' story

On Tuesday, Ajay Devgn announced his next home production film. The project, titled as The Big Bull features Abhishek Bachchan as 'The Big Bull'. He shared the film's poster on his Instagram handle, which has a bull's photo.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared the film's poster and wrote: "The Big Bull - an unreal story. Now filming! [sic]" Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has directed Bachchan in his film Bol Bachchan (2012) looked extremely happy about this news. He wished him luck by writing: "Congratulations bro ... God bless you with loads of success [sic]"

Abhishek Bachchan's sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda too seemed to be very excited about this news and wrote: "Out of the park G that's what you gotta do. Love you massive [sic]." Sonali Bendre, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sharma, Manish Malhotra, and others wished the Refugee actor loads of love and success.

It was on Monday that both, Ajay and Abhishek shared the 'mahurat' clapboard photo on their respective social media handles. This made it clear that the Guru actor is featuring in Ajay Devgn's home production film. However, the film's name and the poster was unveiled on Tuesday.

Jr. Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's film, Manmarziyaan (2018) with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film received mixed reviews but the performance of all three leads was appreciated.

Talking about The Big Bull, nothing much has been revealed about the film but reports state that Ileana D'cruz has been roped as the female lead. The project is being helmed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms. Gulati has previously helmed movies like Prince and Pyare Mohan.

Congratulations Abhishek!

