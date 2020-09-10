The Boys Episode 4 Teaser: Season 2 is getting more diabolical

If you didn't catch the first three episodes of Amazon Prime Original The Boys last Friday, it's time to pull up your socks and start bingeing as the makers of the hit series have dropped a sneak peek ahead of the upcoming episode from season 2.

Watch the teaser of episode 4 below:

Things don't get off to the best start in the short clip as we see Homelander in a really bad mood. So bad that we see him choke Starlight in a lift, fires A train, and yell his lungs out at Starlight.

On the other hand, Butcher finally seems to have got a lead on the whereabouts of his wife Becca, but it's in a place he never saw coming -- The Vought Facility. What will The Boys do next? Find out in the next episode, which releases this Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

