The coins you surrender at Wankhede Stadium go to a temple

If you are a regular at Wankhede Stadium for the T20 matches and wonder what happens to the coins that are collected at the security checkpoints, you need not worry. Coins are strictly prohibited for all T20 and international matches due to players' security concerns. Invariably, spectators have a few coins on them as they enter Wankhede stadium premises. The loose change is surrendered and taken away by the security guards.

What happens to all that cash? It is handed over to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), who then donate the coins to the Hanuman temple at Marine Lines. "We don't open the boxes containing the coins which are locked. After every game or two, we take them to the temple. We have no business in dealing with that money. It is none of our concern. So, the best way is to donate them," an MCA official told mid-day yesterday.

Chennai, Hyderabad jerseys and caps for free

Ahead of the T20 Qualifier 1 yesterday, Hyderabad and Chennai distributed free t-shirts and jerseys inside and outside the stadium to ensure they have sizeable number of fans in the stands. While some loyal fans had previously bought their team's jersey and headgear, neutral fans were tempted to pick up a t-shirt or a cap of the team they wanted to root for.

