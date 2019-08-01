Search

The controversial 'Udta Bollywood' video!

Updated: Aug 01, 2019, 09:51 IST | The Hitlist Team

The video of Karan Johar's house party, which was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Zoya Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan has gone viral

The controversial 'Udta Bollywood' video!
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at Karan Johar's party at his residence

Karan Johar finds himself courting controversy again. The video of his house party, which was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shakun Batra, Deepika Padukone, Zoya Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor has caught the attention of netizens.

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa tweeted, "Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood flaunt their drugged state (sic)."

He also used the catchphrase Udta Bollywood after Shahid's 2016 film, which was about drug abuse. While netizens had a field day speculating about what the stars were up to, politician Milind Deora slammed Sirsa and demanded an apology. Deora's wife Pooja Shetty was also at the bash. Sirsa refused to apologise saying he wanted to expose the hypocrisy of B-Town stars.

Manjinder S Sirsa and Milind Deora
Manjinder S Sirsa and Milind Deora

Manjinder also shared a video with a clarification on his tweet. Check out the video right away!

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and a gamut of stars came together for Karan Johar's house party at his residence on Saturday. Sharing with his fans a glimpse of the star-studded bash, Karan took to Instagram.

The video, recorded by Karan, begins with Deepika posing with her friend and is followed by Malaika, who winks before the camera moves towards Arjun Kapoor, who is busy in a conversation with Shahid Kapoor. Then Karan's camera captures Varun Dhawan chatting with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Vicky Kaushal was sitting on a floor. The video ends with Ranbir Kapoor and Mira Rajput marking their presence.

Also Read: Karan Johar to hoist the Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

deepika padukoneranbir kapoorvicky kaushalmalaika aroraarjun kapoorzoya akhtarrohit dhawanvarun dhawanshahid kapoorbollywood newskaran johar

Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya decode the Millennial Lingo

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK