Dutch murder mystery: New Interpol notice against accused man

With the over a year old dutch mystery of the death of 37-year-old Sharmila Shinde in the Netherlands still unsolved, sources say that Mumbai police have recently received fresh communication from their Dutch counterpart via Interpol to try to trace her absconding husband, Avdhut. Sharmila was found dead inside a refrigerator at a flat in The Hague in May last year.

Avdhut used to work at a well-known shipping logistics company. He became a prime suspect in the 'manslaughter case' registered by the Dutch police when he ran away after the death.

"The Dutch police want us to help trace Avdhut Shinde who has allegedly been on the run after the mysterious death of his wife Sharmila in the Netherlands," said a senior police officer from Mumbai Crime Branch.

The officer added that since there is no case registered against Avdhut in Mumbai, they are seeking legal advice to book him under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Pena Code in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have discussed the matter with our senior officials and are mulling registering a case under Section 188 of the IPC which will empower us to trace him legally," the officer added.

Case background

Avdhut had suddenly arrived in Mumbai on May 18 last year with his kids, who he handed over to their grandfather, Madhukar. Avdhut then vanished.

During their journey from Amsterdam to Mumbai, when the children asked about their mother, Avdhut had replied, "Lafda ho gaya hai, mummy next flight se aayegi."

mid-day, in its series of reports, had revealed how the couple had an unhappy relationship. A friend of Sharmila's who met the Dutch police recently was told that mid-day's reports helped them understand the case better. "The Dutch police did not know anything about the couple. They only knew that a body has been found in a decomposed condition inside a refrigerator and the husband and children of the deceased are missing from the Netherlands. They are happy to know that the children are safe. They told me that the Indian media reports helped them understand the couple's bitter relationship," said Sharmila's friend.

"Dutch police wanted to question Avdhut but he ran away abruptly, which made him a prime suspect," the friend added. Sharmila's relatives claimed that there were a few injury marks on her body. In September 2019, 72-year-old father Madhukar had told mid-day that he did not know of his son's whereabouts.

