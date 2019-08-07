The Dutch mystery: Sharmila spoke of divorce days before she died

mumbai

Close friend reveals she sought to contact the Dutch cops and a lawyer just before her death

Sharmila Shinde

Sharmila Shinde, who died in the Netherlands under mysterious circumstances, was 'so scared' she had asked a friend in the country for a local cop's and lawyer's number days before her death, a close friend told mid-day on Monday. Her husband, Avdhut Shinde, missing since her death, had become 'extremely violent' after she told him of her plan to divorce him, the friend said. Sharmila's decomposed body was recovered from the refrigerator inside her flat in Raspberry Street, The Hague, on May 21 with both the Dutch cops and Mumbai police investigating the matter.

Sharmila "was never happy with her husband and had been planning to divorce him. She had narrated her husband's torturous behaviour to her friends and relatives but everyone suggested her to save the relation," the friend explained.



Avdhut Shinde

She had accompanied Avdhut to the Netherlands expecting his behaviour to change in a new place. "But nothing changed and she was reeling under constant threat to life," the friend told midday.

"We have one common friend in the Netherlands and he was constantly in touch with her. She had thus asked him for the cop's contact number. Sharmila wanted to live an independent life and was thus looking for a job. It was the reason she had applied for an extended visa in the Hague and it was granted on May 16," the friend added.



Sharmila Shinde

"Avdhut, after reaching the Netherlands, had been constantly asking her what she planned to do next. We had always suggested her not to reveal to him her divorce plans. But soon after receiving the extended visa, Sharmila told him about it and also her plans to live separately with her kids in the Netherlands," the friend said.

"After realising her plan of action, Avdhut got extremely violent, Sharmila told me on a video call. They had a heated argument on May 16," the friend claimed.

Fuel to fire

Screenshots of the chat between Sharmila and her friend back in India

Avdhut had allegedly logged into Sharmila's WhatsApp web account on his laptop to track her chats. "It was the reason she had switched over to another mobile application called IMO," the friend said.

To secure a local contact number, Sharmila needed her extended visa. As soon she got it, she applied for the personal number to contact her family and friends living in India. "This added fuel to fire and agitated an already angry Avdhut. He was extremely possessive of her and never allowed her to contact any of her male friends. He even made her exit the Whatsapp groups her school friends would add her on," the friend added.

The investigation in the matter has slowed for now with the Mumbai police awaiting revised administrative orders from the Dutch cops regarding Avdhut's arrest.

May 16

Day Sharmila revealed divorce plans to Avdhut

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates