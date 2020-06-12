The Family Man creators Raj-DK: Want to nudge people without being preachy

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have a busy year ahead — while the second season of The Family Man is in post-production, the filmmaker duo is also developing the Indian version of Citadel, the Amazon Prime series produced by the Russo Brothers. Even as they are neck-deep in work, their creative minds are ticking away, finding ideas for their next. Raj-DK, as they are popularly known, are keen to explore the subject of climate change.

"It's important to speak about climate change because it is a relevant subject, especially after COVID-19. It has to be enforced in people's minds right now because we will have a climate crisis," emphasises Raj.

While they have yet to begin scripting, Raj is certain that they won't take an on-the-nose approach. After all, the duo has a knack for bringing urgent stories to the fore, lacing them deftly with humour and entertainment. "Our aim is not to educate people. They have several sources and [well-informed] people to do that job. We want to nudge people to look at [the climate crisis] without being preachy. We need to find an interesting angle to it, which is not too obvious," he adds.

