The final countdown fro Ranveer and Deepika's wedding begins

Nov 11, 2018, 07:50 IST | The Hitlist Team

After their nuptials at Lake Como, Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will host a wedding reception in Bangalore on November 21

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fans are counting the hours to their wedding on November 14 and 15. After their nuptials at Lake Como, Italy, Deepika and Ranveer will host a wedding reception in Bangalore on November 21.

As the Padukones are from Bengaluru, the family was keen that the first reception be held in their hometown. The reception in Mumbai is slated for December 1. Fans are wondering if Ranveer will live up to his threat: of wearing a ghagra at the wedding. Known for his quirky dressing style, we will have to wait and watch.

