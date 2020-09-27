The first leap

Music writer David Britto's podcast, My First Record, is just what the true indie music lover needs in the lockdown. Britto chats with artistes and bands such as Motherjane, Vasida Sharma, Indus Creed, Dhruv Visvanath, Siddharth Basrur, about their first album/EP, and all that it taught them and prepared them for.

What led to the podcast?

It started when I wanted to learn video editing. The lockdown gave me an opportunity. I thought it would be interesting to kickstart a video series where I chat with some of my favourite artistes who I've been following for the longest time and get into their minds about the nuances of putting together their first record, pitfalls, etc. The video series evolved into a podcast.

Who makes the cut?

The seasoned ones who have been around the block, no matter the genre, language, or geographical location. The only prerequisite I have is that the record should be at least three years old. It should have aged enough for them to be able to reflect on it. But at the end of the day, it is about well-composed music and stories around it.

What are some of the insights that have emerged?

A standout moment from the show was when I was talking to Rock Machine/Indus Creed's frontman Uday Benegal about their seminal 1988 album Rock 'n' Roll Renegade that created waves in India's independent music scene. The anecdotes about the process of making the record make it a must hear episode.

Listen to My First Record at https://anchor.fm/my-first-record

