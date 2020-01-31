The French connection

Earlier this week the French Minister of Culture, Frank Riester, had met a delegation of music promoters in Mumbai. His intention was to find out how they can play a role in cross-cultural exchanges. His effort mirrors a process that Titi Robin, a French composer with a deep love for Indian classical music, started in the early '80s. That's when he began collaborating with Gulabo Sapera, a kalbelia dancer who imitates the moves of a snake charmer. Along the way, the duo also joined forces with sarangi player Murad Ali Khan, and they will now share the stage with a bevy of other performers for a unique concert called Khushboo, which carries the fragrance of different traditions of the West and East.



Murad Ali Khan

Robin tells us, "There is a strong connection between all musical styles, and the Mediterranean Sea has historically been the link since it was a melting pot of ancient civilisations. So, I wouldn't call our music 'fusion', but a collection of old memories."



Titi Robin

Khan adds that the show will feature recitals of different leheras and Sufi kalams, which the likes of Sapera, her son Dino Banjara, and kathak exponent Mahua Shankar will dance to. Just think of the different styles that will be on display when that happens. There are French, Rajasthani, Persian, and North Indian touches in the performance, indicating how music truly is a tool for cross-border unity. So here's hoping that even as this concert enthralls audiences, the French Culture Minister's efforts, too, bear fruit in the city.

On February 1, 7 pm AT Royal Opera House, Charni Road, Girgaum.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499 onwards

