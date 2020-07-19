The funny side of lockdown

Meet the annoying building uncle

We all have encountered that creepy, old neighbourhood uncle, staring from his window or balcony, like a voyeur. Rahul Subramanian's series, Building Uncles During Lockdown (And Unlock), is a humorous take on them. He plays the uncle. Wait till he opens his mouth and hurls a volley of uncomfortable questions: "Hello Pooja! Doing yoga in the open aa?;" "Aye watchman! Kya aaj subah se koi dikhai nahin de raha hai?"

To follow https://www.instagram.com/rahulsubramanic/

Phone conversations be like...

Bengaluru-based Danish Sait's new Conversation series, which he began during the lockdown, is a laugh riot. His videos have friends, neighbours, uncles, aunties et al, caught in very random, cross-conversations over the phone. Sait takes it upon himself to dress up into these characters. "Bro, I heard they are opening the airports," says one. "Macha, now you see how simply this will spread?" another one responds, in a thick Bengaluru accent.

To follow https://www.instagram.com/danishsait/

Good news, only

If you are someone who thinks that television news channels are harbingers of bad news, you might want to tune into Atul Khatri's 10-minute long news feeds, Only Positive News, on Instagram. Khatri chooses the most amusing and mad stories of the day, and offers us an even funnier take on them. While news anchors overwhelm you with their hard-line news, views and opinions, Khatri is all chill. "Goa hotels have opened up for tourism," is his opening story, in one of his most recent "news bulletin". "Oho! Super hit news yaar! Waha jaake fish thali khao; Kings beer, thoda arak, and pheni [piyo]..." Already 80 episodes down, this series is silly, yet enjoyable.

To follow https://www.instagram.com/one_by_two/

The struggle is (un)real

For those who want to understand how the lockdown has affected the average Indian, Ashish Chanchlani is your man. His video series, Lockdown Ke Side Effects, began right after PM Narendra Modi announced the lockdown in March. So, you get to see his take on everything from the "thali bajana" to "diya jalana" and the crazy challenges that everyone on social media kept tagging each other on.

To follow https://www.instagram.com/ashishchanchlani/

