The globe in a glass

These Mumbai restaurants are serving travel-inspired cocktails so you can enjoy a taste of Africa in Chembur

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Cocktails are always special. Maybe it's the bright colours, unique glasses or even the mini umbrella they are served with that make them popular. Add to it a travel story that will transport you to elsewhere in the world. We found three restaurants in the city, whose owners have curated travel-inspired tipple.

Dawa

From: Kenya

Served at: Via Bombay, Chembur

When owner Ashish Sajnani made a trip to Nairobi, East Africa, in March he stumbled upon Dawa—the traditional local drink made of lime, honey and vodka. "Dawa is claimed to originated in a funky restaurant in Kenya, served by a Dr Dawa. He moves from table to table with a 1920s-era cigarette girl-inspired tray strapped on, along with a flamboyant pink feathered hat similar to those worn by African witch doctors, carrying the libation's necessities," informs Sajnani.

Sajnani was intrigued by the concept and thought of bringing it back to Mumbai. "The cocktail, literally meaning medicine in our local language, is a refreshingly tangy blend served with an Indian twist. At Via Bombay, we have revamped it with tamarind and jeera, giving you a blast of coolness," he adds. The cocktail comes served street style—with the waiter carrying his bar station to customers, making the concoction at the table. The drink is served with either Smirnoff or Absolut Vodka, depending on how much one wants to spend.

When: 12 noon to 3 pm, 7 pm to 11 pm

Price: Rs 350 (Smirnoff), Rs 600 (Absolut Vodka)

Day of the Dead

From: Mexico

Served at: Grandpa's Den, Lower Parel

Abhayraj Kohli's restaurant is inspired by his grandfather's trips from across the world and how he would always bring back a memory of his travel in the form of souvenirs and postcards. "I basically picked up on all the different experiences that I have had with my family and showcased them in the form of drinks," he says, adding how he discovered the Day of the Dead on one such trip to Mexico in 2005.

"In India, when someone passes away, we don't celebrate it. Mexico is one country that celebrates positive honouring of the dead called Day of the Dead. Day of the dead is a holiday celebrated through Mexico on November 2." Served in a skull glass, this concoction is a confluence of tequila, Grandpa's in-house triple sec, rock salt, muddled jalapeno peppers and lime. Day of the Dead is a spicy chilled drink with intense flavours. "The response has been phenomenal so far. Our customers even get access to stories behind the cocktails on the menu."

When: 12 noon to 1 am

Price: Rs 380 (exclusive of taxes)

Sawadee Ka

From: Thailand

Served at: Chin Chin Chu, Juhu

Prashant Chaudhri discovered Sawadee Ka on a trip to Thailand. Sawadee krap/ka is a sweet phrase used by locals to greet visitors. "With every sip of this mix, one is sure to teleport themselves to this Southeast Asian country and experience its flavour and vibe in its true essence.



Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The zest and sweetness that Sawadee Ka brings along, is the only thing that can help your palate calm those frazzled nerves amidst the hot waves," he says. The drink is a blend of dark rum, jaggery, sugarcane juice and fresh lime.

When: 12 noon to 1 am

Price: Rs 495

