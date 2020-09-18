The God of violin turns 90

It's been seven years since the Carnatic legend, Lalgudi Jayaraman, given the moniker, the God of Violin, passed on. Yet, his legacy has continued to inspire musicians

across generations.



Starting at 12, as an accompanying violinist to leading maestros, he eventually rose to the heights of brilliance as a soloist. As the world gears to celebrate his 90th birth anniversary, a three-hour programme, Lalgudi 90, will be premiered on YouTube this Sunday. Curated by the Lalgudi Trust in association with Milapfest from the UK, and supported by the Ministry of Culture, it will feature rare unseen footage, archived concerts and newly produced performances with top artistes.

Key highlights include a reimagined performance of Lalgudi's National Award-winning composition Mallari from the film, Sringaram (2007) and also an hour-long segment featuring his disciple and Harikatha exponent, Vishakha Hari, narrating his life at the ancestral Lalgudi temple. The violin cousins of the Lalgudi family will also perform his rare Varnam compositions. The grand finale, The Thillana, will feature 19 global artistes including Ustad Zakir Hussain, Bombay Jayashree and Shankar Mahadevan, among others, paying tribute to the legend in a special music video.



Shankar Mahadevan will be part of the tribute

Expressing her joy, Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, the legend's violinist daughter, shares, "Our dear father impacted generations as a soloist, violinist, composer, and guru. For us, preparing for the celebrations was a journey of reliving his beautiful memories. Apart from his students, eminent personalities from the Carnatic and Hindustani world came together to celebrate his life. We are blessed to pay him a tribute through Lalgudi 90."

On to September 20, 5 to 8 pm

Log on to youtube/Lalgudi Jayaraman - God of Violin

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news