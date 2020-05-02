The good Samaritan of the COVID-19 pandemic

Three time MLA from Bandra West, politician Baba Siddique and son Maharashtra's youngest MLA from Bandra East Zeeshan Siddique reach out during the outbreak of the coronavirus where the city is experiencing a lockdown which is affecting lakhs of families. Zeeshan and his dad Baba Siddique are immensely contributing and working round the clock to provide relief to lakhs of needy families who are affected due to the lockdown.

Their efforts have reached an important milestone of 1.25 lac families across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Recognition has also come from none other than Salman Khan , who has tweeted about their efforts. "We are running 5 community kitchens which are feeding approximately 4000 people daily, around 32 tons of groceries come in daily and a team of 150 people which includes, drivers, loaders, packers and delivery men work together for this cause. We are also reaching out to needy people from different parts of Maharashtra" says Baba Siddique.

The father and son duo have provided grocery kits to 50,000 families in Bandra West and 58,000 families in Bandra East. While Zeeshan who on his part is leaving no stone unturned, said "We are giving grocery kits with essentials like rice, dal, salt, oil, tea and sugar which is being packed and delivered by my team in my constituency and across the city ." he adds that "I'm also getting lot of requests on social media from different states, different political parties and social activists, we make sure these requests are fulfilled in Mumbai."

Though it's a never-ending task, Baba and Zeeshan's charity distribution network, supported by a dedicated team are putting in every effort to keep their social commitment of endeavouring no one sleeps hungry.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news