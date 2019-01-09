Road accident takes another life: The head of NELTAS English school dies in an unfortunate accident

crime

Mulund: The head of NELTAS English school died in a road accident opposite Santoshi Mata temple on LBS Road, Mulund West.



The person was identified as Tapan Gosar, 35, who resided in Bal Rajeshwar apartments. On Monday at around 4 pm, he was on his way for some personal work when his bike was hit by a JCB which left him with severely injured. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead before admission. Gosar was a photographer and was running the school in Mulund.



An officer from Mulund police station stated that they have arrested the JCB driver and started an investigation. The arrested JCB driver and accused in this case identified as Munajir Khan, 23 will be produced before Vikhroli court on Tuesday.



Gosar's mother is a Physiotherapist and she decided to donate his eyes and skin, which will be useful for anyone in need.

