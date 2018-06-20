The Hereditary house was made from scratch!

Directed by Ari Aster, it starts debutant Toni Collette, along with Alex Wolf, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne. The movie is set to release on 22 June

Toni Collete from a still in Hereditary

Creaking floors, weathered walls, screechy hinges…these are the things we vividly remember from horror films we watch.Built with a completely different approach, the house in upcoming horror film Hereditary is one you will remember for a long time as well!

Although the house is not the primary source of the horror, family in the film is seen spending most of their time there. The director says that he wanted to design the house in a way that is foreboding for the Graham household.

"Because this movie falls into the haunted house genre, I wanted to avoid those clichés like the plague. No creaking floors or weathered walls or Gothic architecture. We tried to find an actual house, but it would have been more expensive than just building the whole thing from scratch. If we shot in a real home, I would have needed to gut walls in order to carve out the space to shoot the film in the way that I needed to. Having the blocking in my scenes already mapped out made the location scout almost impossible", says Ari Aster.

"We needed a lot of space according to the shot list I had designed, including hallways and rooms that were wide enough to accommodate a dolly and allow it to pass through doors, We wanted to have total control over the way we shot, rather than being limited by existing locations. There are a lot of scenes where rooms are made to look like miniatures and vice versa-we could only achieve that by being able to remove walls and ceilings”, adds the Heridatory director.

Directed by Ari Aster, it starts debutant Toni Collette, along with Alex Wolf, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne. The movie is set to release on 22 June.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates