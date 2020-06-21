The Impeccable Glory Of A Social Media Influencer To An Entrepreneur: Kanhaiya Singh

It is said that "Success begins with a state of mind and at the end of your comfort zone." It's a jungle out there where you either fight and dominate or hide and evaporate. It is because of an undaunted faith in oneself, that builds strength and character which reap the fruits of success. Such an insatiable hunger coupled with an intrepid attitude is a sure recipe for success.

This is amply evident from the success story of 19-year old Kanhaiya Singh, whose keen ardour and c’est la vie steered him from being a modest social media influencer to a formidable entrepreneur who has built enviable brands to boast of.

Hailing from a small city in Bihar, India Kanhaiya Singh never let his dreams fade away. Making a mark for himself in the marketing industry this 19-year-old is the Co-founder and director of FNF MEDIA (an Influencer Marketing Venture). He started this multi-million dollar company in November of 2017 with just one intern and within 2 years of his inception, he has an unparalleled network of over 10,000+ influencers across the country from all major categories and digital platforms and a dedicated team who are focussed and zesty. His success story is remarkable and his client base ranges from Flipkart, Department of Information and Public Relations PCRA, Lufthansa India, Zee TV, Lokmat Media, Social Media Management for Balaji Telefilms and so on. Ther are also some of his established ongoing businesses with conglomerates such as Reliance Entertainment, Kajaria Tiles, Comio Mobiles, Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited, etc. Kanhaiya Singh is making a name for himself with his stupendous business growth in Influencer marketing and he is rooting up his flag in this arena.

Kanhaiya strongly believes that Chasing perfection leads to excellence, and that he was able to let his experience make a hand on difference and was also an undermining factor which led to the success of his company, fulfilling his dreams. Making the right choice of leaving his college was a turning point in his career. Coming from a middle-class family where it is conventionally believed for a child to have a career as a doctor or engineer he still left his college jeopardizing his education which so he proved was the right choice for him. He did what he believed in and followed his passion with full zest. Putting up an abundance of efforts while learning all the tricks of marketing he soon gave jaw-dropping results. He was gearing up for the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey, with every learning he could take from social media and contributing towards crucial know-how of his upcoming business deals. His promotional and crisis management communication campaigns and strategies brought the great execution results to sectors he served including banking, FMCG, Politics, and Bollywood industries. He was amused by the power of the digital forum, where influencers were taking the roll by driving the market footprint of brands, eventually, he constructed an impactful journey which he owes to his unique vision and exemplary approach towards the market, and the thumping social media presence.

Kanhaiya Singh being a phenomenon in Influencer Marketing has undoubtedly an impressive journey as an entrepreneur and his success is making noise louder than ever before. Exploring his vision and holding on to it until it's his reality is what drives him to stay motivated and focussed in this ever-growing industry. Wishing him good luck as he walks towards the footsteps of monumental success and growth.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever