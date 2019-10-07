The Journey to a Secured Network via Ehraz Ahmed

The journey from Voxy Wealth Management to Stacknexo has been a rollercoaster ride. It just requires a little faith and belief at the highs and lows to get through. What’s life without a few adversities?

Ehraz Ahmed, an independent Entrepreneur, is also named with several other identities: a FinTech Expert, a Web Security Researcher, an Ethical Hacker, and even a mentor. In the times, when insecurities are rising day by day, Ehraz is working on the removal of at least one such vulnerability by securing the web.

His latest venture, Stacknexo, is one such platform that will empower individuals with little to no knowledge of computer websites and servers. It will provide a solution to all hosting, server, malware, and security related issues. "I have partnered with companies like Google, Microsoft, NordVPN, Digitalocean, Upcloud, Plesk, Elastic Email, Cloudflare, Stackpath, and Comodo, and many more for its first stage," told Ehraz.

"I loved to play video games and still do" Ehraz recalls. "When I got my first computer, as I kept playing, I interacted with a few hosting server experts, and I immediately got the idea of doing so myself. So, I began to sell Game Hosting Servers and Web Hosting Servers and laid the foundation of my first company."

While he was still in high school, Ehraz got in touch with a few web security experts, via., LinkedIn. This inspired him to be a security expert and researcher. A few months later, he got listed in Halls of Fame of some of the top organizations in the world like Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, and many more for finding out vulnerabilities in the security networks. By 2014, Ehraz wanted to have a more secure future. "I decided to quit security and entered into the Financial Market to be a Financial Expert."

After gaining essential insights into the financial markets, Ehraz laid the foundation of his venture Voxy Wealth Management in 2016. The same year he decided to drop out of engineering and concentrate on his investment.

Shortly after launching Voxy Wealth, in 2017, Ehraz came up with the idea of his next venture; Aspirehive, A web Security Firm. "I always wanted to make web security for the people who do not have a complete awareness of this. Aspirehive is a platform which helps in shielding the website from different malware attacks."

A proud founder of 3 prestigious organizations: Voxy Wealth Management, Aspirehive, and Stacknexo, he believes that this is just the beginning. "There is a long way to go. Many other problems need many other innovative solutions to make web and cloud computing safe and secure for people."

