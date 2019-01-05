The Kapil Sharma Show: Salim Khan gives a lesson to learn in film-making

television

The much-awaited show of Indian television The Kapil Sharma Show is back. India's favourite comedian Kapil Sharma will be seen hosting Bollywood's mega-star Salman Khan and his family on the show. Salman Khan graced the show along with his father Salim Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The fun-filled episode will see many interesting revelations done by the Khan brothers and Salim Sir.

Salim Khan, who was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, along with sons Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail revealed why their 1999 outing, Hello Brother proved to be a damp squib. The veteran writer said that Arbaaz Khan should have died in the film instead of Salman Khan.

Khan Senior said he found it strange that Sohail, who directed the film, killed the hero before the interval. The audience loses interest in the plot when the hero is not around, he pointed out. Looks like the Khan Brothers need to start taking tips from their dad for the hit formula.

One of the interesting stories that Salim sir shares with the audience is that when Arbaaz Khan went to get a tattoo done. Arbaaz said, "I had no clue of what to write, so I called up Dad and asked for his advice. He first said, do whatever you want to, but upon my insistence, he suggested that I get 'Love each other or perish' written. This is how I got this tattoo."

