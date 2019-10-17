The Kapil Sharma Show: Why was Krushna Abhishek missing from Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's segment?

Krushna Abhishek is currently seen on the sitcom, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor plays the role of a beautician/masseur named Sapna. The character makes entry and interacts with the guests on the show. She explains to them the various kind of massage services of 'Sapna beauty parlour' provides and requests them to avail the services.

Sapna's banter with the guests get them rolling on the floor. Last week, Govinda appeared on the show with wife Sunita Ahuja. They were on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their daughter Narmada aka Tina Ahuja's music album. While the guests enjoyed interacting with the '90s superstar, they missed the presence of Krushna Abhishek's character on the show.

Speaking about it, Krushna told Bombay Times that he was asked to not share the stage with Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. He revealed that Sunita 'Mami' did not want him to appear during their presence on stage. "I was told by the team that Sunita Mami didn't want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show."

The comedian said that he did not create any ruckus about it because they were there to promote Narmada's album. He stated, "I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada’s big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders."

He also stated that Govinda had requested him to not drag their family matters in public but this came as a shocker to Krushna. "It's so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn't want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened."

The dispute began was Kashmera Shah (Krushna's wife) had tweeted, "People who dance for money." Sunita thought that the tweet was for Govinda whereas, the comedian-actor insists that the tweet was for his sister Arti Singh, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

