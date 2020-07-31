The Kissing Booth 2 Review: An enjoyable teen rom-com (for some)

The Kissing Booth 2

On: Netflix

Dir: Vince Marcello

Cast: Jacob Elordi, Joey King, Joel Courtney

Nowadays, people's schedules are fixed -- work from home over the week, watch something entertaining, or even something stupid, as Friday arrives. Anyway, who wants something brainy when the world is already under crisis? All we have to follow is KISS - Keep It Stupid, Silly. And honestly, after all the chaos this pandemic has brought into our lives, we need a break! 2020 needs a break. We all wish 2020 would just be as sweet and silly as this film is!

Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), the 'Johnny Bravo' of the movie, and his girlfriend Elle Evans (Joey King) will remind you of your teen love. Once again, this too has a fairytale ending, obviously. Every scene shown in the movie, as silly as it gets, will take you back to all the embarrassing teenage things all of us have done while growing up. Teenage love, the friendships, the jealous looks shared in the hallway as we walk with our BFF right next to us, The Kissing Booth 2 has it all!

Watch the trailer of The Kissing Booth 2 here:

The story has got more predictable, but all you want is a no-brainer, honestly! It is cute when Elle and Noah try hard to make their long-distance relationship work, and rework their plans, as now, priorities have changed. If you have watched the first instalment, which, of course, you should, this one too has its rule book continued. A few characters have been added here and there, but Elle and her BFF Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney) continue to rule the school with their shenanigans and absurdity. A scene when Elle ends up describing the new guy Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) will make you laugh out loud. The movie has its quirks, many laughable scenes, and some emotional outbursts.

As Elle and Noah try hard to make it work personally, in both their love and school lives, it is relatable. The only thing that could have been avoided in the storyline is the entry of two people - Marco and Chloe (Maisie Richards) for Elle and Noah realising their love for each other. But anyway, it works out for everybody concerned. The competition to get into a new school, submitting the essays and applications, and also make a decision that will affect the future is a lot a teen can handle, but hey, they are growing up!

To sum it up, if you want to watch something plain and stupid, grab a tub of popcorn, cuddle up with your beau, and enjoy this movie without thinking too much. We all deserve a break, and The Kissing Booth 2 is what you need this weekend.

