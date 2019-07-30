The Lion King roars at the box office, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

hollywood

The Lion King is roaring at the box office and has managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club

Lion King still/picture courtesy: Disney's Instagram account

The remake raked in a total of Rs 114 crores over the second weekend and became the fourth Disney India film to cross Rs 100 crore after 'The Jungle Book, 'Avengers Infinity War' and Avengers: Endgame.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on his Twitter handle.

The film's winning spree is unstoppable as it continued a stellar performance over the second weekend. It garnered a decent Rs 11.06 crore on its first day, and quickly picked up the pace and emerged as one of the biggest opening Hollywood movies of all time.

#TheLionKing biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 81.57 cr

Weekend 2: â¹ 32.70 cr

Total: â¹ 114.27 cr#TheLionKing is the fourth #DisneyIndia film to cross â¹ 100 cr [#TheJungleBook, #AvengersInfinityWar, #AvengersEndgame].

India biz. All versions.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Taran also noted that the phenomenal film is the second Hollywood film to cross Rs 30 crore over the second weekend after 'Avengers: Endgame'.'

With the screenplay written by Jeff Nathanson and songs by legends like Elton John and Time Rice, the movie is directed by Jon Favreau. The Disney film features Donald Glover lending his voice to Simba as John Oliver dubs Zazu and Seth Rogen lends his voice to Pumbaa.

The film is director Jon Favreau's update of the 1994 Disney classic of the same name, with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation, and it brings back the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands. It narrates a tale of how Simba rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar.

Favreau returns with a film in this genre after The Jungle Book. The 2016 film had seen a bumper opening in India too, recording a Rs 10.09 crore-haul on its opening day. The Lion King has surpassed that mark.

The voice cast of the original Hollywood version includes Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani, and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones is also reprising his role of Mufasa from the original.

The Hindi dubbed version had SRK voiced Mufasa in the dubbed Hindi version while his son Aryan acts as Simba. Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik have sung for Hindi version.

The film opened in India across 2,140 screens on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI