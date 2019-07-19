Shreyas Talpade on Lion King: I worked on my Mumbai slang for Timon

bollywood

Shreyas Talpade used the Mumbaiya lingo to add his special zing to his character in the Hindi version of The Lion King

Anyone who has been a fan of Lion King has loved Timon and Pumbaa as much as Simba and Mufasa. In its Hindi version, the film has comic-timing-perfectionist Shreyas Talpade playing the role of the lovable Timon. Giving it a total desi twist, Shreyas used the Mumbaiya lingo to add his special zing to the character.

"The Lion King is a timeless classic and it’s an honour for me to be a part of it. For my character, we worked on the Mumbai slang through relatable terms that are funny and yet non-offensive. It is a family entertainer and we wanted to maintain that in every dialogue", says Shreyas Talpade.

The timeless classic is also known for its iconic song Hakuna Matata which is sung by all the characters in the film. "The icing on the cake was getting to sing the iconic song Hakuna Matata", says Talpade.

Sources close to him have revealed that he worked very hard on the voice modulation in order to get the tone and emotion across perfectly. Being a perfectionist, Shreyas was fairly nervous about getting it right but the character of Timon made the job easier.

In an earlier interview, he said that he likes the challenges thrown at him. Shreyas said, "If everything is going in your favour or is good, then you will become complacent. I like challenges thrown at me... I don't mind when I am not called a star, or when people say I am finished or think I am a non-actor. I know what I am capable of. I believe in myself."

"Coming from a non-film background, all you need is an opportunity to show your work, show your versatility. And I am grateful for all the work that I have done and reached this far and still doing work I think it is great. Every film has taught me something. The journey is not over yet," he added.

