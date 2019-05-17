Shreyas Talpade: I like challenges thrown at me
Shreyas Talpade says there have been times when he was written of as an actor but he always managed to prove his talent
Shreyas Talpade says there have been times when he was written of as an actor but he always managed to prove his talent. In his 19-year-old career, Shreyas has had a mix bag of hits and flops but every film has been a learning for him, says the actor.
"Coming from a non-film background, all you need is an opportunity to show your work, show your versatility. And I am grateful for all the work that I have done and reached this far and still doing work I think it is great. Every film has taught me something. The journey is not over yet," he told PTI in an interview.
Best known for his critically-acclaimed turns in Dor and Iqbal, the actor says he has learnt to balance praise and brickbats that are a part of being a performer. "If everything is going in your favour or is good, then you will become complacent. I like challenges thrown at me... I don't mind when I am not called a star, or when people say I am finished or think I am a non-actor. I know what I am capable of. I believe in myself."
Shreyas says it is tough to sustain in this industry and he is aware that everyone goes through highs and lows. "Even the biggest of stars including Amitabh Bachchan sir had to go through a weak phase, he had to struggle. It is part of your professional journey. One who has the hunger and passion for cinema will do whatever it takes to do good work.
"One thing that the industry has taught me is that it is never too late to start or restart at any point. Like how Bachchan sir reinvented himself," he says
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Kangana Ranaut slays like a boss in a black pantsuit at Cannes Grey Goose Party
- De De Pyar De Movie Review - Old man and the khichdi
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra looks like a goddess in an ombre sequin thigh-high slit dress
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone is a vision in white thigh-high slit gown
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut nails the saree and opera gloves look with panache
- Tiger Shroff: Dance-off with Hrithik Roshan will be tough
- From Bharat to Kyrgyzstan; makers plan a worldwide release
- Aditya Seal: Didn't draw comparisons between SOTY 2 and Avengers
- De De Pyaar De review: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu's film not a regular rom-com
- Vir Das: Want to visit as many cities as we can
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Movie Review: De De Pyaar De