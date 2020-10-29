The Mandalorian Season 2 to hit the web on October 30

The series, The Mandalorian directed by Jon Favreau has created quite a ripple across the globe with its exemplary storyline. After a successful first season, it has left the audience yearning for more. The saga returns as the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian armour is one of true iconism and is the traditional armour worn by the human warrior clans of the planet Mandalore.

Reminiscing the moment where it all started, leaf actors Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano revealed the moment that it dawned on them that they were truly a part of the Star Wars franchise. Starting his journey with the show Pedro Pascal said, "For me, it was putting on the helmet. For sure. Handily, they had it at our first meeting; to see if it would fit. It fit perfectly."

Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune, said, "For me, it was my first day on set when I saw the whole costume come together. Jon and Dave made such a big deal out of it. They said to me, 'Oh my gosh… you look so great!' And I was like, 'Wow, this is incredible'."

The Mandalorian is helmed by Jon Favreau and the show's five directors – Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow. With the lead cast Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, the second season of the most anticipated show - The Mandalorian is here to take the audience on an exhilarating ride to a galaxy far away on October 30th, 2020 only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. Watch The Mandalorian S2 only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium starting 30th October 2020!

