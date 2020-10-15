The Monsters have arrived! Milla Jovovich-starrer Monster Hunter trailer out

From the makers of Resident Evil comes an epic new adventure set in the ruthless world of enormous monsters. Presenting the first official trailer and poster of Monster Hunter directed by Paul. W.S Anderson stars Milla Jovovich as Captain Artemis and Tony Jaa, a fearsome fighter and is produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Milla trades zombies for monsters in this new film, it also stars the action star Tony Jaa. The trailer shows Milla and her team get transported to an alternate universe were Monsters reign supreme. The film is based on Capcom's popular game franchise Monster Hunter.

Watch the trailer of Monster Hunter

Originally a globally popular PlayStation game, Monster Hunter is now a film which deserves the biggest screen to enjoy to the fullest. Releasing December 2020 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu your first epic big-screen experience after 9 months.

