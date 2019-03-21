The most awaited trailer of the film PM Narendra Modi is out now!

bollywood

Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi the film will traverse the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India

X6sjQG6lp8s

Present were producers Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit, Director Omung Kumar, Actors Vivek Anand Oberoi, Manoj Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Barkha Sengupta, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Narayanan, Akshat R Saluja along with others.

Producer, Creative Director and Story Writer Sandip Ssingh said, "This is a very special film to everyone who has been a part of this journey. It is an emotional moment for me, I am very happy and overwhelmed with the fact that the trailer is out. We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. We are now looking forward to the release."

Director Omung Kumar said: "Directing a biopic is always a great experience, but the biopic being of a man like our Honorable PM Narendra Modi was inspiring. While shooting the film, each day we realized and experienced the amount of love this man has from the people. This was once in a lifetime experience for me."

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi added, "This film has been the most exciting yet difficult journey for me. Playing the part of the serving Prime Minister of our country is a challenge in itself. Nobody can ever get into his shoes, Mr Modi is the Hero of the film and Nation. Me and the whole team working on the film has just tried our bit to show the inspiring journey of this common man."

The film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in and as 'PM Narendra Modi, actors Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar in important roles.

Producer, Creative Director and Story by Sandip Ssingh. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit the film will release on 5th April 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates