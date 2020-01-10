The mummy tales return! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's '32-year-old son' mystery

Starstruck fans go to any lengths to grab attention. A 2018 video of a Mangalore youth, Sangeeth Kumar, in which he claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his 'mother' is doing the rounds on social media yet again. In an interview to a channel, Kumar, who is 32, had claimed that he was born in 1988 in London through IVF.

He added that the star's parents, Brinda Rai and late Krishnaraj Rai, looked after him till the age of two when his father, Vadivelu Reddy, brought him to Visakhapatnam. Kumar alleged that his relatives had destroyed his birth records. He also wished to stay with his 'mommy' in Mumbai.

Netizens can't help but laugh at the man's bizarre story. Ash was 15 in 1988, the year which the fan says she gave birth to him! The star did not react to the outrageous claims then. Knowing Ash she would prefer to keep mum now as well.

On the work front, the first poster of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comeback Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan was released recently. And needless to say, Aish fans got super excited. The Mani Ratnam-directorial is a historical drama and fans can't wait to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's avatar in the film.

The first glimpse of #PonnyinSelvan already has me so excited. Imagine the day we get Aishwarya’s first look, I swear I’ll pass out. pic.twitter.com/bZFA9aOL3B — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 2, 2020

Speaking about working with Mani Ratnam again, Aishwarya had said in a media interaction, "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country."

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel, Ponniyin Selvan. It traces the early days of Raja Chola I of the Chola dynasty who ruled medieval south India.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates