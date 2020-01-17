The mystery behind Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship continues

Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 35th birthday at his Bandra home yesterday on January 16. Rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani was the life of the party. If the pictures of the two that are doing the rounds of social media are any indication, it seems they are serious about each other.

The two came close when Karan Johar cast them together in his ambitious film, Shershaah. The film was announced almost three years ago and ever since then, the mystery behind their relationship continues.

As stated above, Malhotra celebrated his 35th birthday on January 16 and Advani was one of the guests to grace the event. A fan club of Malhotra took to its Instagram account to share a picture where the two were in the same frame, have a look:

Well, it seems both the actors currently want to concentrate on their respective careers and not let their personal lives overpower their professional. They'll let the cat out of the bag when they feel is the right time. On the work front, Malhotra, after the release of Shershaah, will be seen in Indra Kumar's film with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

As far as Advani is concerned, she has films like Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Netflix's Guilty with Karan Johar coming up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates