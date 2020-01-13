The mystics are here

When lawyer Falguni Desai returned from a trip to Gujarat, in the aftermath of the 2002 riots, she was deeply disturbed. While justice, she believes, takes its course, there is no healing. That, she found in the voice and songs of folk singer Prahlad Singh Tipaniya. This was the genesis of The Kabir Festival, which enters its 10th edition this year.

Spread over 10 days at venues across the city, the festival brings the mystic to the mainstream through music, poetry, workshops, films and discussion. "From Fort to Borivali, there's something for everyone," says Desai about the volunteer-led, community-funded and largely open-air festival. "None of the events are ticketed and having them in public spaces takes away the hesitation of walking in," explains Desai.

As in the past, the festival this year embraces the unconventional with a focus on peace and solidarity. "So, women sing Gurbani, non-Muslims sing qawwali and a road in Jogeshwari East with communal history becomes the site for a festival," says Desai, adding, "The voice of a mystic bypasses structures of religion."

Free

On January 17 to 26

Call 9820380105

Log on to kabirfest.com

Must-catch acts

A Cawing Clamour Fills the World - The Sufi vision of Shah Latif

On January 18, 7 pm

At Sangit Mahabharati, JVPD Scheme.

Dastan Gandhi Abhay Ki

On January 26, 11 am

At G5A, Shakti Mills Lawns, Mahalaxmi West.

Manzil Mystics

On January 23, 7 pm

At Society for Awareness, Jogeshwari East.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates