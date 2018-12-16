The mythology of mindfulness

sunday-mid-day

A workshop weaves storytelling and psychology to hone communication skills

Priyanka Patel seen leading a storytelling workshop

Have you ever struggled to open up when with a group of friends? Priyanka Patel, a psychologist and storyteller, hopes to address the problem in a unique workshop.

The session, Emotional Intelligence Through Storytelling, put together by StoryDust, is for those who want to improve their communication skills and interactions with people. "When I was studying for my Masters, I was deeply influenced and impressed by Carl Jung, the father of analytical psychology, who spoke of archetypes through which we perceive the world and the collective subconscious," says Patel.

Inspired by the teachings of Jung, she came up with the idea of using mythological and folk stories to help influence and change the way we interact. The workshop, for age groups 21 years and above, weaves psychology and storytelling to address the issue of communication. It has been split into four levels. The first level will include researched-based activities to hone strategic thinking skills and will help in character-building and boosting of one's confidence.

WHEN: 2 PM onwards

WHERE: Haiku JAM, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West

ENTRY: Rs 750

TO BOOK: insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates