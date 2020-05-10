The nerdy one! Taapsee Pannu reveals in note about a school visit experience
Taapsee Pannu posted a photo on Instagram with her school principal in an auditorium with kids.
Actor Taapsee Pannu put out yet another throwback picture from her archives on Saturday, and shared her childhood experience, noting how the school does play an important part in shaping one's personality. The 32-year-old actor posted a photo on Instagram with her school principal in an auditorium with kids.
The Thappad actress told that she went to meet her school principal and was surprised to meet inquisitive kids.
I was visiting Jaipur for an event and I remembered that my school (ex)vice principal is now Principal in a school of Jaipur. Couldn’t miss this opportunity to meet her. What was unexpected was that her entire school came to meet and kids were really sweet and inquisitive about a lot of things. School does play an important part in shaping up your personality and your teachers are the ‘karigars’ moulding the raw stones we all are. I don’t know if it’s because I’ve been a nerdy kid or coz I’m grateful to my teachers for letting me shape up all aspects of my personality equally, that I keep going back to my childhood time n again. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
Pannu wrote, "I was visiting Jaipur for an event and I remembered that my school (ex)vice-principal is now Principal in a school of Jaipur. Couldn't miss this opportunity to meet her. What was unexpected was that her entire school came to meet and kids were really sweet and inquisitive about a lot of things."
While talking about the visitor experience, the 'Naam Shabana' star pointed out the important role played by teachers in shaping one's personality. The actor also revealed she's been a 'nerdy' in school, and she keeps going back to her school time and again. "School does play an important part in shaping up your personality and your teachers are the 'karigars' moulding the raw stones we all are. I don't know if it's because I've been a nerdy kid or coz I'm grateful to my teachers for letting me shape up all aspects of my personality equally, that I keep going back to my childhood time n again," she added.
The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Kajal Aggarwal.
Last week, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor shared her picture where she is seen caught in a moment while using a VR headset. In the post, she spoke of how technology can take us over.
Lately, the 'Thappad' star has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories during the coronavirus lockdown. Taapsee is currently at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Taapsee Pannu has been on a sharing spree during the lockdown. While many are focusing on their day to day updates, Taapsee chose a different way to keep herself occupied. The actress keeps on updating her social media with some good throwback pictures, let's take a look at them right away! All pictures/Taapsee Pannu's Instagram account
In this one, Taapsee Pannu is seen holding a false gun. She wrote, "Don't remember any story behind this one just that it reminds me since when I have the 'killer instincts' #SuperMajorThrowback #Archives #QuarantinePost [sic]"
Taapsee kickstarted her career from regional cinema, and now, the actress has many acclaimed roles on her name. Sharing an anecdote from her life, Taapse captioned this one, "5th April 2013... it’s been exactly 7 years! Must say I looked like a different human being altogether. And in a lot of ways, I actually was. Not many people had any belief in the fact that things can go THIS far from there, not even myself. #NostlagicThrowback #Chashmebaddoor #7years [sic]"
In one of the pictures, Taapsee Pannu wrote how her school journey helped her to become what she is now! "Ok so this one is another MAJORRRR throwback which makes me partly proud n partly embarrassed. Since the time I knew what being a prefect in school is I had dreamt to be the Head Girl of my school and this was the day that dream came true.#MajorThrowback #Archive #QuarantinePost [sic]"
Taapsee Pannu has never shied away from sharing her regional career. In fact, she has always accepted how it has made her stronger and a better actor in this world of showbiz. "This one is from the poster shoot of my Telugu film called 'Anando Brahma'
This film has a great significance in my career as this is what gave me confidence to back a script I had full faith in. First time when I felt the power an actor can give a good script by not burdening it with the remuneration #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost [sic]"
"So this surely isn’t my birthday but I still insist on being fed with cake. Something don’t change with years. Neither my love for cake nor my urge to braid my hair. Thankfully the ribbon has vanished #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost [sic]," shared Taapsee Pannu taking her fans to one of her favourite chapters of childhood.
Taapsee Pannu, who loves celebrating some special days of her life with family and friends, captioned this, "That's happy birthday to me picture! I usually prefer celebrating my birthdays the old school way with family around. This was one of those years I decided to do it the way we used to do it as kids. Called all my cousins, relatives and family members who used to visit home during birthday parties and have a grand feast at home! P.S- don't miss the 'obedient kid' pose #Throwback #Archive #Quarantine [sic]"
"Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan. One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara. Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends n relatives. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost [sic]" Doesn't she look pretty in this bridal pink attire?
