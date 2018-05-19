The new fathers of Apu from The Simpsons

While the world debates over how much of a racial mockery The Simpsons Apu is, we bring you the whimsical character of the hit sitcom as imagined by three new writers

Things have not been going well for The Simpsons. Aside from the fact that it became America's longest running scripted TV series last month, having clocked 636 episodes. Last November, Hari Kondabulu, in his documentary The Problem With Apu, drew the world's attention to what Apu really was — a problem. The characterisation of this immigrant convenience store owner who had a PhD and eight children was sharply criticised. Describing Hank Azaria's voice of Apu, Kondabulu said it resembled "a white guy doing an impression of a white guy, making fun of my father".

The world took note, but, the creators of the series decided there was no problem with Apu. In a veiled attack on Kondabolu's film, the "Apu problem" is dismissed as a hazard of being "politically incorrect" in the words of Lisa, in an episode titled No Good Read Goes Unpunished. That, followed by The Simpsons' creator Matt Groening saying that people "love to pretend they are offended", it was a slippery slope for Apu and his makers. And while keyboard crusaders continue to express their ire, Indian-American producer Adi Shankar and John Rhodes, co-founder of a Hollywood screenwriting talent-discovery platform, launched a contest inviting writers to rewrite Apu. The winning script shall be pitched to the The Simpsons' makers. Here are three writers who have been on the job.

'I changed his voice'

Shreyas Manohar, 23, screenwriter

Nagpur born Shreyas Manohar moved to the US three years ago. He just graduated from Columbia university in English and Creative writing. He had also been working on spec scripts for diversity TV programs conducted by CBS and NBC, especially The Simpsons and Veep, when he came across this contest. "I couldn't comprehend how a show of this calibre could address the controversy in such a tone-deaf manner," he says. Priyanka Chopra was not the only one asked in high school in the US why wouldn't she speak like Apu. "One of my closest friends once remarked, 'If you could talk normally, would you?' It was hurtful, but, not surprising." Manohar's Apu in Much Apu About Nothing enrolls in an accent workshop being taught by Peter Sellers, the actor who inspired the character of Apu. The trials that the episode takes Apu through lends him a manner of speaking that's not a lazy caricature. "I changed Apu's voice, so that his actual voice, and not just his accent, is heard," he says.

'He could be more useful'

Forest Kirst, 61, flight instructor

A flight instructor by profession, 61-year-old Forest Kirst started watching the show in the early 90s. His students would carve Apu, Bart, Lisa in aluminum and brass. When Kirst learnt about the contest, he wanted to try his hand in creating a new Apu, because he too had certain reservations. Having travelled extensively in India and Pakistan, Apu's accent did not sit well with him. "It's annoying, but comical. It's a product of how the writers of the show remember accents of convenience store employees in LA." Kirst's Apu in Apu Saves Springfield is a hero. "I feel Apu could be a more useful character. In my story, world leaders and spies are on the hunt for Apu, the hacker. My Apu could use his knowledge in computers to reprogram a nuclear reactor. He could block Trump from tweeting thus saving the US from much embarrassment. But, Apu must remain a comedy character, who calmly runs his store while keeping his brilliance a secret." He points out that everyone on the show is a stereotype. "They are bumbling idiots. I hope people don't think Americans are as dumb and fat as depicted on this show."

'He reminded me of my dad'

Herman Dhaliwal, 25, aspiring filmmaker

Born to immigrant parents, Herman Dhaliwal grew up in Charlottesville. His dad, who passed away in 2015, used to own a convenience store. "Seeing any Indian guy on TV who owned a convenience store, was of course going to remind me of my father. I would say, both Apu and my dad were comically overqualified for the job. My father was also bit of a workaholic, and, like Apu, he was friendly but also stubborn," says Dhaliwal who was only four when he started watching the show. "Stereotypes are rooted in truth. When taken at face value, and out of context, they become caricatures. As writers, we need to educate ourselves to be able to create something sensitive and human," he says. His script, titled "The World of Apu", is taken from the third installment of Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy. In this story, Apu is mute. "He has an accident at the store and turns mute. The rest of the story has him figuring how to deal with life after that," Dhaliwal says. Apu is not the only character he has changed. "I also wanted to give his wife Manjula something to do. If representation of South Asian men in American media is bad, South Asian women have it worse." In Dhaliwal's story, Manjula, takes on the reins of the store after Apu's accident. The man instead gets to use his skills as a computer science doctorate.

