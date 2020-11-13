The New Hybrid OTT 'TALKIEZ' Aiming to Soar Higher and Faster

When we talk about the ideal OTT platform, there are basically two things that are fundamental in its definition – lower cost and convenience. These two are the most important factors for modern-day users to latch on to any new portal providing them entertainment. And, the brand-new, innovative OTT platform 'TALKIEZ' fits the bill perfectly!

The founder, Mr. Shakeel Hashmi, an expert entrepreneur in the business of media and entertainment knew what the audiences wanted from an OTT service in India and thus, he came up with TALKIEZ, whose convenient features and advanced options give you a comprehensive viewing experience. However, the credit for this goes equally to his talented team of professionals who have brainstormed unique ideas for the app's interface as well as for the rich content that will be streaming on it. And, one of these individuals is Mr. Byju Nair, the co-founder and a partner at TALKIEZ.

SHAKEEL HASHMI

Upon asking Mr. Nair about his involvement with TALKIEZ, he said, "Well, when I got to know about this entertainment platform being developed with such great features, I was immediately intrigued to become a part of the organization and help in amplifying the platform. I'm basically from a background in IT and Finance, and have been involved in fund-raising, private equity, and equity market projects. My company and I have successfully raised finances for several organizations in the country, including many start-ups. So, when Shakeel Hashmi presented the proposal for TALKIEZ, I immediately saw the potential of the venture and decided to join the team."

BYJU NAIR

Shakeel Hashmi seemed elated and fully determined to take TALKIEZ to new heights of success and popularity. "I'm extremely happy with the involvement of Byju Nair in the development of TALKIEZ – we have expanded in size, projects, and vision," he said. "We are already in the process of developing some very original concepts; some are already nearing completion and some are yet to hit the floor. Nevertheless, I pride myself on TALKIEZ being one of those premium OTT services where content is the king. And, with Byju Nair joining us, it has become very straightforward to plan ahead now, and I can say that I'm able to have insight into our goals and aspirations for TALKIEZ."

We also asked Mr. Nair, whose unbeatable experience of 20 years provides him with outstanding foresight, about his vision for TALKIEZ, and he confidently asserted, "Based on the kind of planning, research, and development I have seen happening for TALKIEZ, I can say that in the upcoming year, we can aim to become a Rs. 500 crore-company, and see TALKIEZ among the top 10 OTT platforms in India!"

