The newest track from Bandish Bandits titled Sajna Bin is out!

Amazon Prime Video has released the newest track from Bandish Bandits titled ‘Sajna Bin’ along with the full jukebox. Amazon Prime Video has been delivering fresh content back to back with their latest one being ‘Bandish Bandits’ which is a musical original series and is set to release on the 4th of August 2020. The makers have released the latest song from the series titled ‘Sajan Bin’. Amazon also released the full album of the series earlier today.

Sajan bin is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and voiced by Shivam Mahadevan and Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics for the song are written by Divyanshu Malhotra.

Watch the trailer here:

Speaking of Bandish Bandits Shankar Ehsaan Loy said, “Bandish Bandits is special for us in more ways than one. Not only does it mark our digital debut, the soundtrack also allowed us to experiment with contrasting musical genres ranging from Rajasthani folk and Indian Classical to Pop and combine them to create something wholly unique. We’ve worked with artists from across the country for Bandish Bandits and we’re confident that the soundtrack has something for everyone. It’s truly exciting and we hope the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The jukebox has songs like Sajan Bin, Chedkhaniyaan, Couple Goals, Tanishk S Nabar, Labb Par Aaye, Virah, Dhara Hogi, Garaj Garaj Jugalbandi, Mastiyaapa, Garaj Garaj, Padharo Maare Des and Bandish Bandits.

Check out the jukebox here:

Bandish Bandits follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India's first international pop star. Radhe's world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna. Torn between helping her achieve superstardom and staying true to his own music and his family’s legacy, will he succeed in juggling both at the risk of losing everything he has?

