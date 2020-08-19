The news normal

When MS Dhoni slipped in the news of his retirement on his Instagram profile, it was like a cheeky single that batsmen take, whereas a full-blown press conference would have been a lofted sixer. But that's Dhoni. The man's had a famously reticent attitude to the media for years now, shielding himself from exclusive interviews the way a well-set batsman shields a tail-ender from the bowling attack. It thus follows why he shunned traditional news outlets to make the announcement, choosing the social media platform instead. And it also goes to show how Instagram isn't just a place anymore where you scroll through people's travel pictures or peek voyeuristically into the personal lives of celebrities. It's become a legitimate source of information as well.

Public matters



But this dissemination of news needn't come only from people in the public eye. The aam aadmi, too, can put up posts that relay changes in their personal and professional lives. It could be a new job role, or it might be a wedding or the birth of a child. Either way, the platform can be a handy tool to let the world know about the more momentous occasions in your life. Take Devika Patel, a 28-year-old Mumbaikar who married Neil Chowdhury in December last year. She announced her engagement on Instagram and then went on to document the entire process of being betrothed to her husband using the hashtag, BecomingABride. Patel tells us, "In my social universe, it's almost customary now for people to break the news of their engagement on Instagram. There are many who even organise photo shoots of their proposals to make it Insta-official. And once you post the image, it becomes a place for others to re-share the photo and congratulate you. That makes it an easy way to make the announcement to everyone in general."



Devika Patel announced her engagement to Neil Chowdhury on Instagram and chronicled the entire journey to her wedding

The business and brand consultant adds that she has made similar declarations in her professional sphere. There was a time when Patel helped start a wedding portal. But later, she decided to join an eatery as its COO. She explains, "When I made the move, I felt the need to put out a statement saying I have started a new journey, since my work was also a part of my Insta world. I used the platform to ensure that my professional network knows what I am doing. Also, since Instagram allows you to use both visuals and words to tell a story, it gives you a broad canvas to express what you want. There's an element of storytelling. The way I would announce an exit or an engagement would be personal to my voice."

News vs life



That last point is key to understanding how Instagram is gradually encroaching on a domain that Twitter had captured, that of being a news portal of sorts. Facebook offers similar advantages. "But it limits the number of followers you can have," says life coach Farzana Suri, who adds that there is nothing better than a video or picture to tell a story. "Those tiny conversation capsules prompt higher engagement," she points out.



Farzana Suri

Suri also says that when it comes to celebrities, many of them had been seeking a way to share news and relevant information about their lives, but without adding their fans as friends. Instagram filled that gap. That apart, calling for a press conference often involves fielding tricky questions, while a press release is simply a third-party statement that's devoid of any emotions. In a way, it's the equivalent of sending a text message to break up with your partner.

So, these are some of the reasons why both stars and others are using Instagram as a megaphone for the world. There is even a growing trend of journalists who share serious news, though Suri feels that they will remain a niche since people trust traditional outlets more for related news articles. Yet, Dhoni left the ball when it came to facing the mainstream media. He'll know best what his reasons for choosing Instagram were, and it's unlikely that we will be privy to them given his long-standing reticence. The sportsman hadn't even been regular on the platform (his last post before the one about his retirement came on February 14). Nonetheless, fact remains that the man who was known as the 'Captain Cool' of Indian cricket ended his innings with a cheeky single.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news