The one match which Sachin Tendulkar didn't want to win

Sachin Tendulkar revealed that the naming the club's pavilion after him was first brought up by MIG's late secretary Ashish Patankar five years ago

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar spent a lot of his formative years practising and playing matches at the MIG Cricket Club in Bandra (East). Yesterday, after inaugurating the Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Pavilion at the club, Tendulkar revealed how he was up against his elder brother Ajit in a single wicket tournament there way back in 1986.

"Both of us were progressing well in our respective pools and eventually met in the semi-finals. I think that is the only time we played against each other. I had learnt how to gauge the bowler's body language and I could make out that he [Ajit] did not want to win that match and so was I. We didn't want to beat each other. I started batting and he started bowling no-balls and wides. I responded by deliberately playing defensively and in single wicket tournament one doesn't defend," Sachin recalled.

The younger sibling triumphed and went on to win the final as well. Despite being an opponent, Ajit wanted Sachin to bat well enough to win. "One look from Ajit indicated that he wanted me to bat properly. And when your elder brother tells you (something), you have to follow instructions. So, I had to do that. I didn't win… he lost the game. We both wanted the same result, but unfortunately it went in my favour and I reached the final," said Sachin. Sachin revealed that the naming the club's pavilion after him was first brought up by MIG's late secretary Ashish Patankar five years ago.

