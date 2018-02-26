The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation welcomes UNSC resolution on Syria

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria



Representational Image

In a press statement on Sunday, OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, expressed hopes the UNSC resolution would be a "significant development towards a permanent ceasefire and a peaceful solution to the seven-year civil conflict".



The UNSC adopted the resolution on Saturday, calling for the ceasefire in Syria to allow for humanitarian aid deliveries.



Al-Othaimeen stressed the need for full commitment to the provisions of the resolution to end the suffering of the Syrian people especially in the Eastern Ghouta district in Damascus, which had been heavily bombarded during the past days.



Meanwhile, Syrian government forces continued their airstrikes and shelling of Eastern Ghouta, defying the new ceasefire resolution.



A week of intense attacks on Eastern Ghouta killed at least 510 people, including 127 minors, according to latest figures.

